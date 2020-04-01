DAGUPAN CITY, Philippines – The mayor of Bayambang town in Pangasinan and his wife have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

In a statement, Dr Cezar Quiambao said that he and his and wife, Niña Jose, received their confirmatory test results on Tuesday, March 31.

Quiambao said that the death of another couple – a doctor in Bayambang and his wife – prompted them to have themselves tested for COVID-19, the disease brought by the coronavirus. They also went on a 2- week self-quarantine but were both asymptomatic.

Quiambao said that after finding out they had COVID-19, he and his wife decided to continue their self- quarantine for another 2 weeks so as not to pose any risk to anyone else.

On March 20, Caba, La Union Mayor Philip Crispino and his wife, councilor Donna Crispino, tested positive for COVID-19. The couple showed mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, Dagupan City recorded its first 4 COVID-19 cases.

Dagupan Mayor Marc Brian Lim said that they were among the 19 patients under investigation (PUIs) under their care.

Lim said that 2 of them are now confined at the Region One Medical Center (R1MC) while the other 2 are under home quarantine in Barangay Pogo Chico.

He said that they had completed their quarantine at R1MC, which was why they were discharged from the hospital.

Lim, however, still placed Pogo Chico under total lockdown.

Lim had Dagupan under extreme enhanced community quarantine from March 30 until April 14 as a measure to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Under the scheme, health personnel are provided with shuttle services while public transportation had been suspended for the past two weeks. – Rappler.com