Bookmark to watch this interview on Thursday afternoon, April 2

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to Esperanza Cabral, former secretary of the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

In this interview with Rappler's Maria Ressa, Cabral draws from her experience as former DOH and DSWD secretary to tell us what the politicians must do better - on leadership, deployment, decisive and timely action, which she says is important to stem the societal impact of COVID-19.

Cabral notes the government's preoccupation with lists. Her advice: assume everyone needs aid in impoverished areas so that aid can come when people need it.

It's a race against time.

Below is a 4-point plan, she says is common sense, put together by Cabral, her son Dr Bryan Cabral and Michael Sy. It's endorsed by the TOWNS Foundation.

Watch the interview with Cabral here. – Rappler.com