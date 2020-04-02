BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Bangui District Hospital in Ilocos Norte was forced to close its out-patient and x-ray departments for the second day on Thursday, April 2, after exposure to a suspected coronavirus case.

The emergency room was opened on Thursday after closing it for a day for disinfection.

The hospital apologized for the partial suspension of operations due to a depleted health staff. Four of its doctors and 8 other personnel had to undergo self-quarantine.

The hospital was forced to close the entire facility on Tuesday, March 31, when staff learned that one of the patients might have caught the highly contagious novel coronavirus disease.

The patient went to the hospital and checked in without informing the personnel of his situation, the hospital said.

“This is regarding one suspected Covid-19 case who came to our hospital and chose to withhold information about his condition,” the hospital said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

The province confirmed it's first two cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. The patient in the Bangui hospital is not one of them.

“We asked the public that whenever they seek consultation with us, it would be a big help if they tell the truth,” the hospital said.

Earlier, Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc issued an executive order to place the province in total lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. – Rappler.com