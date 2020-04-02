MANILA, Philippines – Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) Commissioner Manuelito Luna wants the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate Vice President Leni Robredo for what he deems were her office's efforts to "compete" with the national government during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Luna said the efforts of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) to help frontliners "compete with, or [are] calculated to undermine, national government efforts in this time of public health emergency or national calamity."

"Being a part of the national government, Robredo is barred from competing with the DOH (Department of Health), DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development), and OCD/NDRRMC (Office of Civil Defense/National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council), or undermining their efforts," Luna said in a statement.

How did the OVP 'compete' with the Duterte administration? Luna cited the OVP's initiatives to provide free shuttle services and dormitories, as well as personal protective equipment (PPEs), for health workers.

Luna also claimed it is "illegal" for Robredo to help frontliners and solicit donations from the public since the national government has allocated funds for assistance.

The PACC's push for a probe into the OVP comes as the Vice President was praised for her efforts to help frontliners cope during the outbreak.

Robredo's office has so far raised about P40 million as of Wednesday, April 1, some of which was used to make PPEs, open a dormitory for health workers, and distribute kits and protective gear to thousands of health workers in various provinces, among others.

Who have been called by the NBI? So far, the NBI has summoned Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto for supposedly violating Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, and Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III for breaching quarantine protocol.

"More than a dozen" people were also summoned by the bureau over their social media posts related to the coronavirus. – Rappler.com