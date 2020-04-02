PAMPANGA, Philippines – The Tarlac provincial government distributed vegetable seeds to its residents, the latest among local governments to urge people to grow food in their backyards as lockdowns prompt fears of food shortage.

It was the initiative of Baguio City's agriculture office, encouraging its residents to grow "survival gardens," that first went viral online in March.

Tarlac Governor Susan Yap said the initiative will also help limit people's movements as they don't have to buy everything in the market.

“It is healthy. It will not make you hungry, and it will make people stay in their homes,” she said.

Yap placed the province of over 300,000 people under extreme enhanced community quarantine on March 29. (READ: Coronavirus cases rise outside Metro Manila as tests slowly keep up)

As of April 1, Tarlac has at least 13 coronavirus cases, including a 93-year-old man believed to be the last World War II survivor in the province.

Yap also ordered provincial agriculturist Alicia Cruz to distribute more vegetable seeds through different cooperatives and through the staff of the agriculture office.

Residents may also get vegetable seeds from makeshift wet markets or talipapa set up to ease crowds in major stores. These rolling stores offer rice, vegetables, canned goods, and even medicines and vitamins. – Rappler.com