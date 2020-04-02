MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday, April 2, that 47 more Filipinos abroad tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 448 the total number of Filipinos who contracted COVID-19 outside the Philippines.

The DFA also said a Filipino died of COVID-19 in the Middle East, raising the total number of deaths to 14.

A majority of the new cases were in Europe, where 41 new cases were recorded. There were 5 new cases in the Asia Pacific, and one new case in the Americas.

Of the cases in Asia, 3 were from South Korea, the DFA said. The first case was confirmed on March 20, while two more cases were confirmed on Wednesday, April 1. The two new patients are family members of the first case and have been placed in quarantine.

The DFA gave assurances that the Philippine embassy was in close coordination with the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health authorities. The agency said it asw ready to provide assistance to the Filipinos when needed.

Of the 448 Filipino COVID-19 cases abroad, 313 are being treated while 121 have recovered. Fourteen Filipinos have died – one each in France and India, 9 in Europe, two in the Middle East, and one in the Americas.

The new death reported in the Middle East was that of Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon Bernardita Catalla, a career diplomat.

“With this untimely demise, the DFA is painfully reminded that the personnel in our foreign service posts likewise face, together with all our kababayan abroad, the challenges brought about by this dreadful disease. The memory of Ambasaffor Catalla’s ultimate sacrifice in the service of our people will inspire those who remain to strive even harder in the face of adversity,” the DFA said.

Cases were spread across 32 countries.

Below is a breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

11 countries included

Total: 211

Undergoing treatment: 113

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 97

Deaths: 1

Europe

12 countries included

Total: 148

Undergoing treatment: 131

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 7

Deaths: 10

Middle East

8 countries included

Total: 52

Undergoing treatment: 48

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 2

Deaths: 2

Americas

1 country included

Total: 37

Undergoing treatment: 21

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 15

Deaths: 1

Of the 448 cases, 228 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

Cases continue to climb in the Philippines with health officials counting 2,633 coronavirus cases, including 107 deaths and 51 recoveries as of Thursday.



The global death toll reached more than 47,000, while more than 941,000 have been infected in over 200 countries and territories. – Rappler.com