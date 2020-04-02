MANILA, Philippines – A new coronavirus facility is ready to receive patients in Zamboanga City, the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines said on Thursday, April 2.

The 54th Engineer Brigade of the Philippine Army renovated the outpatient department of the Zamboanga City Medical Center (ZCMC) and turned it into a quarantine and isolation area for coronavirus patients.

The project to renovate the 4-storey building of the hospital was a cooperation between the Inter-agency Task Force COVID-19, Westmincom, the Engineer Brigade, and other city stakeholders.

Westmincom chief Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana lauded the brigade. "Congratulations to the hardworking soldiers of the 54EBDE led by Brigadier General Cacayuran for a job well done," Sobejana said.

"The people of Zamboanga will never forget you and your troops' contribution in fighting COVID-19," Sobejan said

City stakeholders have been working together to stem the spread of coronavirus in the city.

Employees at Zamboanga International Airport have been producing face shields for their frontliners.

They used acetate sheets, dishwashing foam, and garters. The face shields were produced for airport nurses, security personnel, and flight recorders. – Rappler.com