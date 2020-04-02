MANILA, Philippines – The government’s coronavirus task force on Thursday, April 2, said national quarantine centers to be used during the coronavirus outbreak will be fully operational in about 10 days.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, the task’s force spokesperson, said at least two centers will be fully-functional by April 10 while another center will be ready by April 12.

They were the following:

April 10

Philippine International Convention Center

700 beds

To be set up by the Department of Public Works and Highways and EEI Corporation

Rizal Memorial Sports Complex

600 beds

To be set up by Prime-BMD or the Razon group

In a text message to Rappler, Philippine Sports Commission National director Marc Velasco said the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex will be used as quarantine facilities, and not the complex itself.

Velasco said the Ninoy Aquino Stadium can hold some 100 to 120 beds.

April 12

World Trade Center

650 beds

To be set up by ICCP and Ayala or Makati Development Corporation

Nograles said the following were also being eyed as quarantine facilities:

Quezon Institute

Duty-Free Philippines Parañaque

Amoranto Stadium in Quezon City

Quezon Memorial Circle

Veterans Memorial Medical Center complex

National Task Force (NTF) COVID-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr earlier said the government plans to isolate confirmed patients and patients under investigation (PUI) for the novel coronavirus by mid-April. – with reports from Sofia Tomacruz, JC Gotinga, and Beatrice Go/Rappler.com