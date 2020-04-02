ISABELA, Philippines – Carmelo Villacete, the mayor of Piat town in Cagayan, announced on Thursday, April 2, that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a Facebook post, Villacete said that he was “found to be positive with the virus” and that he felt grateful for the “support, prayers, honor and understanding you have bestowed upon me.”

Dr. Leticia Cabrera, officer-in-charge of the Department of Health - Cagayan Valley said that Villacete was designated as PH 2764.

The 57-year-old town mayor, according to Cabrera, had traveled to Manila. Soon after, Villacete began having symptoms such as difficulty breathing.

“May travel history from Manila, so nag-umpisang may maramdaman ang ating patient noong March 7 and siya ay na-admit sa Cagayan Valley Medical Center (CVMC) noong March 26 kung saan the same day, nakuhanan din siya ng specimen," Cabrera said.

(He had traveled to Manila. He started experiencing symptoms last March 7 and he was admitted at the Cagayan Valley Medical Center last March 26, and on the same day, his specimen was taken for [the coronavirus] test.)

Villacete is in stable conditon. He asked for continued prayers “for God to give me more time to cleanse my soul.”

As PH 2764, Villacete becomes the 21st coronavirus case in Cagayan Valley. The region has 338 patients under investigation (PUIs) and 18, 389 persons under monitoring (PUMs).

Also on Thursday, April 2, Dr. Edwin Galapon, provincial health officer of Nueva Vizcaya, confirmed that the second laboratory test of the youngest case in the region turned out negative.

PH1333 is a 5-year-old girl from Alfonso Castañeda town who had no travel history.

Health officials on Wednesday, April 1, announced that the results of the second swab tests of 6 COVID-19 positive patients in Cagayan Valley showed negative results. Among the recoveries in the region, 3 were already discharged from the hospital. (READ: Cagayan Valley has 5 new coronavirus cases)

As of late Thursday afternoon, the Philippines has 2,633 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 51 recoveries, and 107 deaths. – Rappler.com









