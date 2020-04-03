BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – San Fernando City in La Union recorded its first two COVID-19 cases, even as the whole province now has 12 total cases.

Mayor Alfredo Pablo Ortega said Friday, April 3, that the two patients are residents of Barangays Lingsat and Sevilla.

Mayor Ortega would not divulge the genders of the two but said that one is in the 40-49 range while the other is between 60 and 69 years old.

He said that they are confined at the Lorma Medical Center and the Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center, both in San Fernando City.

“To date, we have a total of 12 cases: 7 admitted, two in strict home quarantine and 3 already expired,” said La Union Governor Francisco Emmanuel R. Ortega III.

Among them are Caba Mayor Philip Crispino and wife Donna Crispino, a town councilor, who tested positive last March 21 and are on home quarantine.

Meanwhile, 12 tourists stranded in Batanes since the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine or lockdown arrived at the San Fernando Port Thursday morning, April 2, aboard a Philippine Navy boat.

The tourists from Pangasinan, Manila, and Baguio had to complete a 14-day quarantine in Basco town and are not manifesting any COVID-19 symptoms.



Over 2,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed as of Thursday, April 3. The death toll in the county is at 107. – Rappler.com