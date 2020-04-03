MANILA, Philippines – The number of Filipinos abroad who are infected with the coronavirus disease has risen to 466, as the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 16 more cases on Friday, April 3.

The DFA also said 7 more Filipinos died of COVID-19 overseas, bringing the total number of deaths to 21, including one each in France and India, 11 more in Europe, 3 in the Middle East, and 4 in the Americas.

The DFA said that of the 466 cases, 316 were still being treated while 129 have recovered.

One death reported in the Middle East was that of Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon Bernardita Catalla, a career diplomat.

Cases were spread across 32 countries.

Below is a breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

11 countries included

Total: 213

Undergoing treatment: 112

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 100

Deaths: 1

Europe

12 countries included

Total: 160

Undergoing treatment: 140

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 8

Deaths: 12

Middle East

8 countries included

Total: 52

Undergoing treatment: 47

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 2

Deaths: 3

Americas

1 country included

Total: 41

Undergoing treatment: 17

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 19

Deaths: 5

Of the 466 cases, 228 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

The Philippines on Friday counted 3,018 coronavirus cases, including 136 deaths and 52 recoveries.

Worldwide, the death toll reached more than 50,000, while more than 1 million people have been infected in over 200 countries and territories – Rappler.com