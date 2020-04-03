BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Wear your face masks all the time. Even if you are about to do something illegal.

Six men including a minor were apprehended in Tabuk City in Kalinga last April 2 for transporting illegal lumber.

They could have passed through safely at the checkpoint had they wore their face masks.

Arrested were driver Heron Villanueva, 30, married; and his companions identified as Elmer James De Leon, 22, single; Armino Jacinto, 45, married; Arvie Jacinto, 19, single; Joey Garcia, 30, single and a minor.

According to the Tabuk police, the tanod of Barangay Dagupan Centro manning a checkpoint along Quezon Street flagged down the approaching Isuzu Elf truck supposedly to remind the 6 occupants to wear face masks as protection against the COVID-19 disease.

But one of the tanod discovered sawn lumber covered by a blue tarpaulin at the back of the truck. He asked Villanueva to show documents that would allow him to transport the logs and Villanueva couldn't show one. The tanod called the police who then impounded the truck and arrested the 6.

A Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) personnel calculated the logs at more than 800 board feet with an estimated value of P40,133.30.

Both the confiscated lumber and the truck were turned over to the DENR while the suspects were placed under the custody of Tabuk CPS.

Tabuk City and Kalinga were among the few cities and provinces in the North without a single positive coronavirus disease case.

Tabuk was among the first cities to impose a 14-day quarantine for residents and travelers coming in from outside. – Rappler.com