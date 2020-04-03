CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – The city on Thursday, April 2, added 500 hazardous material suits, 300 gallons of alcohol to its inventory of equipment needed to fight the coronavirus.Dr. William Bernardo, logistics cluster head of the city health department said they were also preparing 72 Barangay Isolation Units (BIU), and the 2 city isolation units (CIU).

The city has identified 4 CIUs, 2 of which are already prepared. Two others are still undergoing inspection.

Bernardo said that these are being used in case the Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC) will be overwhelmed by the number of cases of positive COVID-19 cases.



Bernardo said that the city is ramping up preparation for a possible outbreak.



Bernardo clarified that the materials are to be use first for the city's frontliners and responders, "We need to protect out frontliners at the J.R. Borja General Hospital first, our ambulance personnel who will pick up possible (COVID-19) cases," Bernardo said. (READ: Cagayan de Oro pays for hotel stay of health workers vs coronavirus)



"But if there is really a need to amplify the needs of the NMMC, then we will respond by supplying them," Bernardo said.



The city response team will meet with NMMC officers Friday afternoon to iron out plans for the assistance the NMMC may need in the following weeks.



Bernardo said that the health sector is looking for ways for the curve to "plateau" of the COVID-19 cases. "That is why we are preparing. It will be difficult to look for an umbrella when it is raining," Bernardo said.

Dr. Jose Chan, hospital director of NMMC said that there is only 3 cases in NMMC, one is from this city, while the others are from Lanao del Norte and Iligan City.

There are currently 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Dr. Lorraine Nery, Cagayan de Oro City health officer said that they have not detected a significant increase of coronavirus cases.



She added that the city through the Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERT) is on a continuing lookout and tracing of people with flu-like symptoms.

"We need to validate the data of declining numbers of PUMs and PUIs, it is not easy to do but it must be done," says city mayor Moreno.



"Of course, we don't want the numbers to rise but we have to make sure that we are ahead through contract tracing," Moreno said. – Rappler.com