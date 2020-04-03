MANILA, Philippines – The Taiwanese government on Friday, April 3, gave thousands of masks to Filipino health workers treating patients on the frontlines of the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines (TECO) said the Taiwanese Compatriots Association in the Philippines have donated over 5,000 surgical face masks to the Philippines’ Department of Health while 10,000 more masks from Taiwanese Association in the Philippines were also given to the Philippine General Hospital.

TECO said the Taiwanese Compatriots Association in the Philippines pledged to give more in the coming weeks.

“We wish to thank the dedicated doctors, nurses, employees, staff, and other frontliners that continue to risk their lives in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” TECO said.

It added, “We believe that we will be able to overcome this trial successfully as we work together during these trying times!”

Masks are among the supplies badly needed by health facilities, which currently lack adequate supply of protective equipment

Taiwan has been among the countries hailed for its strategies to curb the rise of coronavirus cases. To date, Taiwan counted 348 confirmed cases and 5 deaths.

The Philippines on Friday counted 3,018 coronavirus cases, including 136 deaths and 52 recoveries.

Worldwide, death toll reached more than 50,000, while more than 1 million have been infected in over 200 countries and territories – Rappler.com