MANILA, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is among government agencies on the front lines of battling the coronavirus pandemic, and it has been receiving donations of medical equipment, supplies, and even an entire quarantine facility.

On Wednesday, April 1, the company WTA Architecture and Design led by William Ti Jr finished constructing a wood-and-plastic emergency quarantine facility at the Philippine Navy’s Naval Station Jose Francisco in Taguig City.

The structure is built to house up to 17 persons under monitoring (PUM) and persons under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19 – those who are likely to be turned away by hospitals already filled to capacity with confirmed patients.

A PUI is someone who has two or all of the following:

History of travel in the past 14 days to countries with local transmissions and risk of importation of the virus

History of exposure to a confirmed case

Symptoms of respiratory illness (cough and/or colds) and/or fever

Meanwhile, a PUM is someone who has a history of travel to a virus-hit country or exposure to a coronavirus patient.

For the young architect Ti, designing and constructing the facility was a “unique experience” because he and his team built it together with the military.

“This is easy to build. Anyone can build it in the islands or province, everywhere. We thank the AFP for making partners with us and to make this happen,” he said.

The nifty cottage now stands in the training center of the Naval Combat Engineering Brigade.

“These temporary facilities will further enhance our capability to care for patients and certainly ease some of the burden of many hospitals dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said AFP chief of staff General Felimon Santos Jr, thanking the builders.

Santos has tested positive for the virus but is asymptomatic, according to the AFP. He is in quarantine in his residence at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

Equipment for AFP Medical Center

The AFP Medical Center in Quezon City and the AFP Medical Corps also received donations of equipment and supplies – a portion of a total P200 million package given to the government.

A local Filipino-Chinese community, a private company, and a private individual who preferred to stay anonymous donated two units of 2-piece Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction System machines, 4 PCR machines, 30,000 RT-PCR diagnostic kits, 25,010 medical protective suits, 292,300 face masks, 60,000 medical gloves, 5,064 medical goggles, 5,000 face shields, and 1,000 pairs of medical protective shoe covers.

All of these were procured from China-based Sansure Biotech, the AFP said in a press statement, citing the donors.

The donations were delivered to the Philippines on March 21 aboard the Philippine Air Force’s C-130 planes.

A 2-piece Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction System machine and a PCR machine have been delivered to the AFP Medical Center, also known as the V. Luna General Hospital, for installation pending the completion of a structure by the AFP Corps of Engineers, the AFP said.

Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction System machines are used to extract DNA from samples. PCR or polymerase chain reaction machines detect and amplify DNA. These machines can be used in the process of testing for the novel coronavirus.

The AFP Medical Center caters to members of the military and their immediate families. It recently treated a senior military officer and his wife, who had contracted COVID-19.

The military are among the front liners battling the pandemic, and the AFP Medical Corps will be deployed to national quarantine centers to tend to PUMs, PUIs, and confirmed patients with mild symptoms.

Other recipients of the donations were the Philippine National Police, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, the Bureau of Immigration, public and private hospitals, and local government units, the AFP said.

Santos thanked the donors, saying: “They prefer no fanfare or recognition. They just wish to let our people know – our soldiers to know – that they are not alone at this time of great need for critically essential equipment and medical supplies.” – Rappler.com