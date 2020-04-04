CEBU, Philippines – Governor Gwendolyn Garcia Saturday, April 4, ordered all Cebuanos here to install a smartphone application which would expedite contact tracing for persons infected with the coronavirus disease.

Garcia's executive order 5-P, required every Cebuano to download and install the WeTrace app because this would make contact tracing and incident reporting of persons with COVID-19 easier and faster.

WeTrace is available for Android users on Playstore. Its IOS rollout is on hold pending approval from App Store.

"The WeTrace app has been developed to accurately trace and monitor, with utmost privacy and confidentiality, persons living in the Province of Cebu who have Severe Acute Respiratory Infections, Influenza-Like Illnesses or have been classified as Persons Under Monitoring or those symptomatic of the COVID-19," the EO read.

WeTrace has a "report" feature which will ask users to give their full name, contact information and details of their report.

The app will provide users their respective QR codes.

WeTrace does not require other personal information.

Aside from the "report" feature, the app will also be source of information from the Department of Health, like the latest COVID-19 count and other health tips.

WeTrace was devloped by Cebuano scholar of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) a less than a month ago. It's release though is still waiting approval from Google. – Rappler.com