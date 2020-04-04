Bookmark this page for Saturday, April 4

MANILA, Philippines – "Wala naman akong ginagawa that would merit that kind of attention, I consider it a waste of time, kasi sa dami ng dapat bigyan niya ng pansin, bakit ako?" was lawyer Chel Diokno's short response when asked what he thought of President Rodrigo Duterte's late night speech Friday, April 3, used to curse, insult and lambast him.

(I have not done anything that would merit that kind of attention. I consider it a waste of time, because of all the things that need his attention, why me?)

Diokno, a veteran human rights lawyer and the chairman of the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG), has been vocal in his challenges to the legal policies of the Duterte government as it tries to address the coronavirus pandemic.

In this Rappler Talk interview, Diokno shifts the focus back into the Rule of Law.

Can policemen legally shoot a suspect dead? All the manuals do not have the word "kill" or "dead" in them. The manuals provide for strict conditions when a policeman can use force, or even a firearm.

We also talk about the Duterte's special powers, the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, that punishes the spreading of false information.

When is speech a right, and when is it a crime?

Justice reporter Lian Buan interviews Diokno on Rappler Talk, airing Saturday evening, April 4.