MANILA, Philippines – Political Science professor Rene Velasco died on Saturday, April 4, at the age of 66 years old.

His passing was posted on Twitter by the University of the Philippines (UP) Political Science Department.

In memoriam: Renato S Velasco (16 July 1953 - 4 April 2020)



Dr Velasco was an associate professor in the Department of Political Science. pic.twitter.com/UzTZeNpxCj — UP Political Science (@upd_polsci) April 4, 2020

Velasco's sister Bike Velasco Catibog confirmed the professor's death in a Facebook post.

The cause of his death is still unknown.

Velasco served as Philippine Information Agency (PIA) chief under former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. In one of the books about Arroyo he co-authored, Velasco wrote about how the Philippines coped with the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003.

Velasco was also the president of the Association for Philippine-China Understanding.

UP Political Science Professor Clarita Carlos expressed her condolences on Facebook and said: "Dami pa sana natin gagawin tungo sa mayabong na relasyon sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at Tsina." (We were gonna do more things to improve the relations of Philippines and China.)

The UP Political Science Department also lost its administrative personnel, Zenaida Salas, more affectionately known as "Ate Zeny" to the faculty and students.

Salas died on April 2. She was 68 years old. The cause of her death is also unknown.