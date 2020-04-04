MANILA, Philippines – More Filipinos abroad have contracted the novel coronavirus, with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reporting 51 new confirmed cases, for a total of 517 as of Saturday, April 4.

The number of Filipinos who have died of COVID-19 has more than doubled, from 21 on Friday, April 3, to 43 on Saturday.

Of the 517 confirmed patients, 343 are undergoing treatment and 131 have recovered.

One of the deaths reported in the Americas is a Filipino crew member of the Grand Princess cruise ship currently anchored in San Francisco Bay, according to the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco.

The cases were spread across 33 countries. The 43 deaths were mostly from the Americas and Europe, which recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the past weeks, the DFA said.

Below is a breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

11 countries included

Total: 215

Undergoing treatment: 113

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 101

Death: 1

Europe

12 countries included

Total: 182

Undergoing treatment: 154

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 9

Deaths: 19

Middle East

8 countries included

Total: 52

Undergoing treatment: 47

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 2

Deaths: 3

Americas

2 countries included

Total: 68

Undergoing treatment: 29

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 19

Deaths: 20

Of the 517 cases, 232 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

The Philippines as of Saturday has recorded 3,094 coronavirus cases of COVID-19, including 144 deaths and 57 recoveries.

Worldwide, the death toll reached more than 50,000, while more than 1 million people have been infected in over 200 countries and territories – Rappler.com