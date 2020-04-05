MANILA, Philippines – Catholics around the world begin Holy Week with the observance of Palm Sunday, April 5, completely online for the first time in history due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Now a top official at the Vatican, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle leads an online Palm Sunday Mass at 2 pm (Manila time), live from Rome.

The Mass is set to be aired from the Pontificio Collegio Filipino, the “home in Rome” of diocesan priests from the Philippines.

Tagle is now prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, one of 9 members of what can be considered the Pope’s Cabinet. He is archbishop emeritus of Manila.

– Rappler.com