MANILA, Philippines – Former Ifugao representative Romulo Lumauig died on Saturday, April 4. He was 88 years old.

His niece Gina Lumauig posted about Lumauig's death in a Facebook post.

Lumauig was a lawyer born in Kiangan town on May 31, 1931. He was elected the first congressman of Ifugao in the House of Representatives after its conversion into a province. He served from 1969 to 1972.

He later became a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry under President Ferdinand Marcos, and served as presidential legislative liaison officer of President Fidel Ramos.

Lumauig was also a former national commander of the UP Vanguard fraternity, and a former deputy secretary general of the Philippine Constitution Association (Philconsa).

In 2010, he lost his bid to return to Congress as the first nominee of Abante Katutubo party list.

He was the older brother of the late Gualberto Lumauig, who had served as Ifugao governor and congressman. – Rappler.com