MANILA, Philippines – Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff General Felimon Santos Jr has recovered from the coronavirus disease, a military spokesperson said on Sunday, April 5.

“We are pleased to announce that the AFP Chief of Staff General Felimon Santos, Jr. has been tested negative for COVID-19 following the test conducted by the Department of Health (DOH) and the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM). He is thereby deemed to have recovered although he has not experienced any of the symptoms of [the viral] infection ever since,” Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesperson, said in a statement released to the media.

Arevalo said that the military chief’s second test came out on April 5. Santos was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 27.

Arevalo said that Santos continues to work while on quarantine at his residence in the AFP General Headquarters, Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City. His quarantine ends on April 10.

Santos came in contact with another senior military official who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

“We wish to thank everyone for the continuing prayers and support accorded to the AFP Chief and to every soldier, airman, sailor, and marine who tirelessly protect fellow Filipinos and the communities against COVID-19 and other threats to national well-being,” Arevalo said.

He also reiterated the call for everyone to “cooperate, stay home, use masks, observe proper hygiene, and maintain physical distancing.”

Aside from Santos, former military chief and now Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, also contracted COVID-19. He continues to be on home quarantine.

Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana tested negative for the virus but he also chose to remain on quarantine until April 6.

Lorenzana is chair and commander of the National Task Force (NTF) COVID-19. Año is his vice chair. Peace Process Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr, is considered the “third man” in the heirarchy as the chief implementer of the National Action Plan (NAP) against the coronavirus outbreak. – Rappler.com