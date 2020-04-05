MANILA, Philippines – A team of doctors and experts from China arrived in the Philippines on Sunday, April 5, to help in responding to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In a tweet, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr said the experts bring with them "invaluable firsthand experiences to share on fighting and containing" COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Locsin welcomed the 10 medical experts and two officials at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), said the DFA in a separate tweet.

NOW: Appreciation and gratitude for a neighbour’s support to our country’s fight against the pandemic. Sec @teddyboylocsin welcomed today at NAIA the 10 medical experts and 2 officials from China to share technical advice on the prevention & control of COVID-19 in the country pic.twitter.com/DiZqsnlkqQ — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) April 5, 2020

The Chinese embassy in the Philippines announced on Thursday, April 2, the experts' deployment, after Philippine health officials requested China for people who can share technical advice on "epidemic prevention" as well as their experience in treating coronavirus patients.

The 12-person team is "good at both traditional Chinese and Western medicine, involving COVID-19 treatment, testing, disease control, and other aspects," said the Chinese embassy.

Philippine Ambassador to China Jose Santiago Sta Romana earlier noted that the Chinese doctors will serve as an advisory panel, and will not practice medicine nor treat patients in the country.

As of Saturday, April 4, there are 3,094 coronavirus cases in the Philippines, with 144 deaths and 57 recoveries. – Rappler.com