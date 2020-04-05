MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) will resume its operations but in a limited capacity during the ongoing Luzon lockdown or "enhanced community quarantine" (ECQ) due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In an advisory dated Saturday, April 4, PHLPost said it "will resume its operations only for domestic acceptance and delivery of postal items," in line with exemptions in the implementation of the government's ECQ in Luzon.

The delivery of outgoing mails or those to be sent abroad remains suspended "until further notice."

The agency will "provide limited services in order to facilitate the delivery of mails and checks, parcels containing medical supplies, and other essential services."

PHLPost said select delivery post offices will be open only on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and only from 10 am to 3 pm, "to enable employees to clean and sanitize themselves, the equipment, and mails before and after the operations."

For mails and parcels with contact numbers and "in order to adhere to the call for physical distancing and minimize exposure of employees," PHLPost said the addressees may go to the post office to claim them.

PHLPost will also limit its door-to-door delivery, prioritizing "vital communications and parcels containing medicines, items containing goods/perishable items, items from SSS, GSIS, and other public and private institutions containing pensions, checks/loans etc, EMS items, and leftover mails (vital communications/checks) prior to the implementation of the community lockdown."

The post office may also coordinate with barangay officials for mail delivery, in accordance with local community quarantine protocols. Then the barangay officials "will be the ones to undertake the delivery to their respective constituents-addresses," said PHLPost.

"While PHLPost is committed to support the national government in the delivery of essential services in this time of crisis, the safety and health of the frontliners and other employees who will render services during this period is a priority," said Postmaster General Joel Otarra. – Rappler.com