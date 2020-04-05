MANILA, Philippines – The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines rose to 3,246 on Sunday, April 5.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported 152 new cases as of 4 pm on Sunday, from 3,094 reported on Saturday, April 4.

Deaths due to the virus rose to 152, up by 8 from 144 the previous day.

Meanwhile, there were 7 new patients who recovered from COVID-19. This brings the total number of recoveries to 64.

The lockdowns in Luzon and Metro Manila are scheduled to end on April 12 and April 14, respectively, unless lifted earlier or extended. The country's inter-agency task force on the coronavirus outbreak has set guidelines to decide whether to lift or extend the Luzon quarantine.

On Saturday, test kits developed by the University of the Philippines-Manila National Institutes of Health became ready for mass use. Up to 120,000 tests can be done using these test kits, which can quickly detect the coronavirus in samples taken from patients.

Health experts have estimated that the number of cases in the country may reach anywhere between 26,000 and 75,000. (READ: Ex-DOH chief: Actual number of virus cases could reach 75,000 in 2 weeks)

National Task Force (NTF) COVID-19 said that beginning April 14, there will be "massive" testing of patients under investigation and persons under monitoring for the coronavirus.

NTF head and chief peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr added that large-capacity stadiums and convention halls are slated to become quarantine facilities to isolate patients in the hopes of containing the spread of the disease. (READ: LIST: National coronavirus quarantine centers)

Through Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, President Rodrigo Duterte was granted special powers to address the pandemic. He is required to report to Congress every Monday for 3 months. – Rappler.com