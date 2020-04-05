MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported on Sunday, April 5, that the number of Filipinos abroad who died after contracting the novel coronavirus has risen to 49.

The 6 new deaths – from the 23 on Saturday, April 4 – were recorded from the Americas and Europe.

The number of Filipinos abroad who contracted the virus is now at 525, with 8 new cases from the United States, Europe, and Middle East.

Out of the 525 confirmed cases, 344 are undergoing treatment while 32 have already recovered.

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) has verified 237 of the cases, based on the International Health Regulations.

The cases, the DFA said, can be found across 33 countries – mostly in Asia Pacific and Europe.

The DFA said it has intensified efforts to repatriate land-based overseas Filipino workers who wish to return amid the pandemic.

Below is a breakdown of cases per region.

Asia Pacific (11 countries)

Total: 215

Undergoing treatment: 113

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 101

Death: 1

Europe (12 countries)

Total: 183

Undergoing treatment: 153

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 9

Deaths: 21

Middle East (8 countries)

Total: 55

Undergoing treatment: 50

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 2

Deaths: 3

Americas (2 countries)

Total: 72

Undergoing treatment: 28

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 20

Deaths: 24

As of Sunday, the Philippines has recorded 3,246 cases, with 152 deaths and 64 recoveries.

The global death toll, meanwhile, has reached more than 60,000. The virus has infected over 1.2 million people across 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com