MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Science High School (PSHS) administration said on Saturday, April 4, that it has allowed the Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) to use the school’s facilities for the hospital’s employees and patients under investigation (PUIs) and persons under monitoring (PUMs).

In a statement, Lawrence Madriaga, campus director of the PSHS main campus in Agham Road Quezon City, said that last week, the school received a request from PCMC to use the campus' facilities.

Madriaga said that after reviewing the request, and taking into consideration the safety of the school's employees and facilities, the PSHS management committee “immediately and unanimously endorsed” it to the Board of Trustees (BOT). The BOT approved the ManCom's endorsement.

The BOT resolution was transmitted to the ManCom on Friday night, April 3.

“With this, we would like to inform the community that the gym will be temporarily turned over to PCMC for this purpose,” Madriaga said.

He added that the PCMC will be the one to provide security and janitorial services. The hospital will also be responsible for the protocols for the entrance/exit at the school’s Gate 3, as well as physical distancing.

"The whole gym area will be cordoned off from Gate 3 until the back of the grandstand," Madriaga said.

Madriaga said that PCMC will also handle the disinfection within the gym premises. “The gym shall be returned to PSHS, properly disinfected, at least one week before resumption of classes,” he added.

“We are in the midst of a health crisis that is possibly the worst in our history and allowing a part of the campus to be used by PCMC is our way of contributing to the fight against COVID-19, on top of what our colleagues are already doing now (face shields, etc.),” Madriaga said. (READ: Pisay appeals for help to produce 3D-printed face shields for health workers) – Rappler.com