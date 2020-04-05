DAGUPAN, Pangasinan – The local government of Dagupan announced on Sunday, April 5, that the city has recorded its first death due to the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the city's public information office said an 80-year-old man died as a patient under investigation (PUI) last Thursday, April 2.

His test results were released by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine on Sunday.

The victim, who was cremated on Friday, April 3, had no travel history but reportedly got exposed to a person who came from Metro Manila.

Dagupan City Mayor Brian Lim assured residents that health authorities are already conducting contact tracing.

Aside from the victim, two PUIs have already died.

The man who died is also the 6th confirmed case of the virus in the city.

The other cases are:

A 49-year-old female health frontliner from Barangay Pogo Chico with travel history to Metro Manila, and her 54-year-old husband

A 50-year-old hospital employee from Barangay Lucao who was exposed to her husband who came from Metro Manila

A 37-year-old female hospital employee who handled a confirmed case from Rosales, Pangasinan

A 25-year-old female with exposure to a person who came from the United States

As of 6 pm on Sunday, Dagupan City has recorded 38 PUIs and 1,867 persons under monitoring. The city has a total population of 171,271, based on the 2015 census.

The Philippines, meanwhile, has recorded 3,246 cases, with 152 deaths and 64 recoveries. – Rappler.com