MANILA, Philippines – Former University of Makati law dean Rico Quicho filed on Monday, April 6, a complaint against Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III for breaching the Department of Health (DOH) protocol by visiting the Makati Medical Center (MMC) while under self-quarantine.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Quicho wrote, "At 11:47 AM today, I filed with the Department of Justice ("DOJ") through electronic mail, a Letter-Complaint against Senator Koko Pimentel detailing the clear facts and circumstances that establish his direct violation of RA No. 11332 and its implementing rules and other DOH regulations."

Republic Act No. 11332, also known as the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases Act, punishes those who violate Section 9(e), or the non-cooperation of "person or entities identified as having the notifiable disease." (READ: Ex-law dean offers help in suing Pimentel for quarantine breach)

In this case, Pimentel had flu symptoms on March 14 and was tested on March 20. He was supposed to be a person under investigation (PUI) for the coronavirus and should have been under quarantine until March 28.

But the senator went to the Makati Medical Center with his wife Kathryna – who was due to deliver their child. (TIMELINE: When Pimentel tested positive for coronavirus)

Pimentel tested positive for the coronavirus on March 25, becoming the second senator to test positive for COVID-19.

Quicho said: "As a lawyer and advocate of the rule of law, I cannot in good conscience allow the reckless actions of Senator Koko Pimentel to be brushed aside so easily. He blatantly violated laws, which put the lives and health of frontliners and even ordinary citizens at grave risk." Pimentel himself is a lawyer, and a bar topnotcher at that.

"He has categorically admitted his breach without remorse. And yet because of his position, he is still not being made accountable," Quicho added.

"With this, I hope the DOJ will swiftly act and pursue legal actions against Senator Koko Pimentel. We trust that DOJ will be true to its commitment to the Filipino people to uphold the rule of law without fear or favor."

