MANILA, Philippines – Senator Sonny Angara is now home after recovering from coronavirus, he announced on Monday, April 6.

In an Instagram post, Angara said he was discharged Monday from the hospital after being declared already negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"After several days in the ER (emergency room) and the COVID-19 wing, my doctors finally sent me home today – negative for the virus and pneumonia-free," Angara said.

The senator thanked the health workers who took care of him while he was at the hospital.

"[I] am truly grateful for the gift of life and even more so now for those at the frontline who safeguard our lives and protect our society. Some even doing double duty in other hospitals. They truly, truly are real heroes," he said.

According to the senator, he will stay at home with his family as he looked forward to his son's birthday this coming weekend.

A week ago, Angara said in a March 30 Instagram post that he was already recovering. He took "a lot of medicine," he said.

Angara is the 3rd senator to announce to have contracted the virus.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri first announced he was positive of COVID-19 on March 16, followed by Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III who got his test result on March 24 evening. Both are also said to be recovering from the virus.

As of Monday afternoon, the Philippines has 3,660 coronavirus cases, 163 of whom died. The Department of Health said 73 people have already recovered from the virus. – Rappler.com