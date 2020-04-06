MANILA, Philippines – For a good number of Filipinos, the question isn't about extending the lockdown, but of whether or not the government will provide needed assistance should the lockdown be extended.

Last Saturday, April 4, National Task Force (NTF) COVID-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr said the government was studying the extension of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine by 15 to 20 days, from its initial scheduled end on April 12.

As the number of cases in the Philippines continues to rise unabated, Galvez said there is a “huge possibility” that they would not lift the lockdown on its initial schedule. (READ: Coronavirus cases in PH: Are we seeing the true picture yet?)

But is extending the lockdown the best option for everyone?

Make no mistake: many do think so, but they also believe modifications to its implementation need to be made, with more stringent measures present when it comes to ensuring assistance for vulnerable communities.

[POLL] The government is studying whether or not to extend the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon by another 15 to 20 days after its scheduled end on April 12.



Do you agree with the proposed extension of the #LuzonLockdown? Share with us your thoughts! — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 5, 2020

How about extending help first?

Many netizens pointed out that everyone would willfully coordinate with an extension, provided the government intensified its relief efforts, particularly for households whose main source of income was affected by the public health crisis.

yes BUT mass testing protocols have to be put into place, and the relief efforts have to be intensified. it's bad enough in some places already, and us healthcare workers are already under too much pressure if not for the private donations. — Rilenius Herathinos (@Incaensor_) April 5, 2020

Oo, basta suportahan ng gubyerno ang mga taong walang mapgkunan ng pagkain sa kanilang pamilya, napakalaging trahedya pagnapabayaan ang mamamayan na magutom. — sol (@cal94587) April 6, 2020

YES, I AGREE.. BUT THE GOVERNMENT SHOULD MAKE SURE THE SUPPORT TO THE PEOPLE "MUST" GIVE PROPERLY THIS TIME.. — JOE (@joeytorres6) April 5, 2020

Yes pero sana naman ibigay na ng maayos at pantay2x ang ayuda ung iba kasi sinasala pa nila lahat ng kabahayan pag bahay mo bato wala ka matatanggap kaya andami pa din mga tao na lumalabas para makabili ng daily needs nla what if wala na pambili edi patay naman sa gutom — AnaLeah (@AnaLeah03073747) April 5, 2020

One Twitter user shared their household had not received any food rations from the government since the lockdown was put in place.

We need the extension. Pero utang na loob po, sana wag din po kalimutan magbigay ng sapat na supporta. Dito sa Makati, 3 weeks na nakakalipas, ni isang butil ng bigas wala kaming natatanggap. — Paul Buño (@buno_paul) April 5, 2020

Another user pointed out, “Wala naman sigurong tututol sa extended lockdown kung meron lang tuloy-tuloy na ayuda at tulong para sa mga walang trabaho.” (No one would contest the extended lockdown if assistance and support was provided and maintained for those who lost their jobs.)

Wala naman sigurong tututol sa extended lockdown kung meron lang tuloy-tuloy na ayuda at tulong para sa mga walang trabaho habang naka quarantine. Isa pa ay ipalawig ang testing sa mga Covid hotspots. — Reprieve (@vangel_i) April 5, 2020

How about a more concrete plan?

Netizens also lamented that, in order for the lockdown to be effective, it had to be coupled with concrete and efficient measures.

Extend if needed, pero anong gagawin natin during extension, aside from huwag umalis ng bahay. May testing ba, anong plans. Give us specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound goals. And kung anong gagawin, moving forward. May foresight naman siguro sila I hope — jinchuunikki (@Jinchuunikki_) April 5, 2020

I agree, but there's should be a concrete plan for the people. — marizmm (@mahriz) April 5, 2020

Some called for modifications to the implementation of the lockdown.

Maybe modify the ECQ in other areas so people could continue their daily https://t.co/KBw1jwHSco's so easy for the rich to say extend the ECQ but for the poor who are earning from hand to mouth this is SALVATION BY STARVATION.besides economy is life too.U earn,U eat,U live — venus schuck baluyot (@nusi80) April 5, 2020

Some also suggested allowing for more services to stay up as communities continued to struggle with limited services, such as public transportation, whose suspension affected many Filipinos.

Agree naman ako kaso pwede ying mass transpo like domestic e open muna nila kasi andami naming mga ofw na stranded ...gusto ko umuwi sa pamilya namin..natatakot akong mahawaan dito sa Manila — Gil (@iamgilboi) April 5, 2020

Open up more services during extended lockdown; Social Distancing is key but closing everything down has its own death toll #LuzonLockdown #COVID19PH — Marcial Bonifacio (@marcboni) April 5, 2020

What about the poor?

While many agree that it would be best for everyone to extend the quarantine, some expressed dissent, spotlighting the plight of the poor, which has been among the most vulnerable sectors in this crisis. (READ: 'Walang-wala na': Poor Filipinos fear death from hunger more than coronavirus)

No. Hirap na ang mga tao. Klaro na hindi kayang suportahan ng gobyerno ang mga mahihirap. Ang lockdown na ito ay hindi makatarungan para sa mga tao na wala ng makain. Klaro rin na hindi pinaghandaan ng gobyerno ang mga kinakailangang responde para labanan ang COVID-19. https://t.co/ROGqvnjve7 — S (@luke_src) April 5, 2020

On Sunday, April 5, Vice President Leni Robredo had expressed support for lockdown extension, saying that the proposed lockdown extension would help "flatten the curve."

But the vice president reiterated that the government would have to ensure that it would be able to provide the needs of poor families affected by the lockdown.

President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to officially declare whether or not he will extend the Luzon-wide quarantine.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 3,660, with 414 new reported cases as of Monday, April 6.

What do you think about the proposed lockdown extension? Share your thoughts with us. – Rappler.com