MANILA, Philippines – At least 10 more Filipinos overseas have contracted the novel coronavirus disease as of Monday, April 6, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed.

The new cases bring to 535 the total number of Filipinos who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease. Of the 535, 347 are still undergoing treatment while 133 have recovered.

The DFA also recorded 6 new deaths, bringing the total to 55: one each in France and India, 23 more in Europe, 3 in the Middle East, and 27 in the Americas.

One of the deaths in the Middle East was that of Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon Bernardita Catalla, who died on April 2 due to complications arising from COVID-19.



Cases were seen across 34 countries.

Below is a breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

(11 countries included)

Total: 216

Undergoing treatment: 113

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 102

Deaths: 1

Europe

(12 countries included)

Total: 185

Undergoing treatment: 152

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 9

Deaths: 24

Middle East

(9 countries included)

Total: 57

Undergoing treatment: 52

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 2

Deaths: 3

Americas

(2 countries included)

Total: 77

Undergoing treatment: 30

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 20

Deaths: 27

Of the 535 cases, 242 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

The Philippines on Monday reported 3,660 coronavirus cases, including 163 deaths and 73 recoveries.

Worldwide, the coronavirus death toll has surpassed 70,000, while more than 1.2 million have been infected in over 191 countries and territories. – Rappler.com