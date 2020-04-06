MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines now has 10 accredited coronavirus testing centers nationwide.

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday, April 6, said that the 10 laboratories can conduct coronavirus tests at full scale.

Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in Muntinlupa City (900 tests per day)

Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center in Baguio City (150 tests per day)

San Lazaro Hospital in Manila City (60-100 tests per day)

Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City (240 tests per day)

Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City (100 tests per day)

UP National Institutes of Health in Manila City (80 tests per day)

Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City (100 tests per day)

Western Visayas Medical Center in Iloilo City (80 tests per day)

Bicol Public Health Laboratory in Legazpi City

St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City

Meanwhile, the DOH said that 69 more labs are being prepared to handle tests.

On Saturday, April 4, the DOH said that it was targeting to conduct 10,000 coronavirus tests per day by end of April.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, however, reiterated that the government's mass testing that will start on April 14 covers only the symptomatic patients under investigation (PUIs) and persons under monitoring (PUMs), and individuals considered to be at risk, like health care workers and those with underlying conditions.

As of Monday, the Philippines has 3,660 cases of coronavirus, with 163 deaths and 73 recoveries. Globally, the virus has infected over 1.2 million people and has killed 70,000. – Rappler.com