CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – The Camiguin provincial government learned the island had its first coronavirus case a day after the patient was discharged from the hospital and had "moved around", authorities said.

The patient’s test result was received on Saturday, April 4. That same day, Governor Jurdin Jesus Romualdo went on Facebook Live to inform the people of the first COVID-19 case in the province.

Romualdo said that the patient was discharged from the Camiguin General Hospital on Friday, April 3, after getting clearance her doctors.

She had been able to move around after leaving the hospital, and so the provincial health office is now conducting contact tracing, the governor said.

Dr Ian Gonzales of the Department of Health (DOH)- Region 10 said that the 33-year-old patient from Mahinog town did not show any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, all the while she was on her 14-day mandatory quarantine in the hospital.

Gonzales said that because she was confirmed to have COVID-19, she was immediately told to continue her quarantine at home.

He added that the patient continues to be asymptomatic.

However, a statement from the DOH Center for Health Development in Northern Mindanao said that the patient started her initial quarantine on March14 and experienced "mild symptoms of colds and sore throat" 3 days later. A swab was taken from her and sent to the laboratory for testing. The patient has asthma.

Romualdo said that the patient is a government employee who went to Manila with two other colleagues to attend a seminar.

One of the resource speakers, with whom the patient had a direct interaction, tested positive for COVID-19, Romualdo said.

"The 3 of them who were in the seminar were immediately put in quarantine the moment they landed in Camiguin," Romualdo said.

The two others did not have coronavirus.

The patient was tested 3 times, with the 2nd and 3rd results arriving only hours apart on Saturday, Romualdo said.

Romualdo reiterated his call for residents of the island to remain at home.

"We must take all precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. The government is doing all it can to stop it. Help us by staying at home," Romualdo said.

Romualdo also signed Executive Order No. 16 requiring everyone in Camiguin to use face masks "at all times" whenever they have to go to public places.

The directive took effect on Monday, April 6.

As of 1pm of Sunday, April 5, the DOH- Northern Mindanao has 6 COVID-19 cases and 326 patients under investigation (PUIs). Of these PUIs, 52 are in a medical facilty and 40 are on home quarantine; another 40 have been discharged from the hospital and 186 have been cleared after completing their quarantine period.

It also said that there are 4,459 persons under monitoring (PUMs). Of the number, 50 are on a 2-week home quarantine, while 4, 409 have completed their quarantine period. – Rappler.com