BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Two former barangay captains in Abra province in Northen Luzon were gunned down in separate incidents only 3 days apart.

The former barangay captain of Guimba in San Juan town, Leo Barbosa, was gunned down in front of his house early evening on Sunday, April 5, by unidentified assailants.

Barbosa, 52, was rushed to the hospital but he was dead on arrival. Police recovered slugs from a 5.56 mm revolver.

Barbosa, more popular as Junmong, served as the provincial coordinator of Senator Ronald dela Rosa. He was recently seen giving away relief goods to Abra residents on the senator’s behalf.

Three days earlier, at close to midnight on Thursday, the former barangay captain of Banacao in Bangued town, Robert MIllare, was taken while he was sleeping in a friend's residence. He was later found dead.

Millare, 39, was staying with several other men in a hut owned by a certain Sergio Bersalona. Unidentified men barged into the hut, woke them up, and pointed their guns at the group before they forcibly took Millare, according to a police report.

A few minutes laters, they heard gunshots. Cops found his bloodied body only about half a kilometer away from the hut. They found slugs from a caliber .45 pistol and 5.56 mm revolver.

Police are still investigating the two murders. – Rappler.com