MANILA, Philippines – Marikina City Monday, April 6, introduced an online medical consultation app for its residents as the local government uses technology in its fight to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

Partnering with TeleHealth Pilipinas, Marikina can now provide its residents with quick medical help without making patients and frontliners vulnerable to infection.

One drawback though is the apps dependence on an internet connection.

Marikina Mayor Marcelino "Marcy" Teodoro said the public can avail of TeleHealth by visiting its website https://pilipinastele.vsee.me/u/marikina. Marikina residents can also install the application on their phones via Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

“Kaya minabuti natin na magkaroon ng online medical consultation para habang nasa bahay sila ay may internet sila, puwede sila mag-download ng application na ginagamit natin sito sa online medical consultation,” he added.

(We agreed to launch the online medical consultation because even if they remain at home, and they have an internet, they get medical advice.)

Marikina plans to build isolated rooms in barangays and health centers with computers and internet connection to expand the reach of Telehealth.

Teodoro said online consultation also ensures that persons required to undergo home quarantines will abide by the protocols of physical distancing because it eliminates the need to leave their homes.

Patients only have to fill out online forms given by the doctors.

Marikina said Telehealth complies with the requirements of the Department of Health, while its screening process meets the World Health Organization standard because the screening documents are uploaded in the system.

“May doctor na sasagot sa kanila. Mayroon silang mga information, may forms sila na ipi-fill out nang sa gayon ay ma-assess ang tunay na kalagayan nila. At kung suspected COVID-19 case ay mayroon tayong dedicated ambulance at medical personnel na pupunta kung saan sila nakatira,” he said.

(A doctor will answer their questions. They only give information and complete forms so they could be assessed and diagnosed. And if they are suspected of being a COVID-19 case, there in an ambulance and medical personnel who will visit their residence.)

Teodoro added that the doctors assigned at the TeleHealth also monitor persons under monitoring (PUMs).

Marikina's TeleHealth is situated at the 6th floor of the City Health Office (CHO), near the CESU where the trackers are, Teodoro said. – Rappler.com