ALBAY, Philippines – A patient under investigation (PUI) in Naga City passed away before receiving the confirmatory test result that he was positive for coronavirus, health authorities said.

No details about the patient was given, except that he became the first recorded COVID-19 fatality in the Bicol region when he died on Friday, April 3.

His COVID-19 confirmatory test was announced by Dr. Ernie Vera, Regional Director of the Department of Health (DOH), on Monday, April 6.

On Saturday, April 4, a 5-year-old girl who was among the PUIs in Albay passed away at the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH).

The girl, who had a congenital heart disease, was from Daraga town and was admitted to BRTTH on Saturday morning after she exhibited flu-like symptoms and had difficulty breathing.

In Naga City, Mayor Nelson Legacion said that the body of the coronavirus patient was immediately cremated upon the advice of the City Health Officer.

Legacion said that on April 2, the “patient complained of fever, difficulty of breathing and chest pain, and was immediately swab tested."

Legacion said that “all persons who had primary and secondary contact with the patient were quarantined as early as April 3.”

Initial medical investigation showed that the patient had no travel history, whether to Metro Manila or outside the country.

The deceased was the 12th COVID-19 case in the region and the 4th in Camarines Sur, where the 2 patients had recovered and one is in a stable condition.

Barangay lockdown

As an additional precautionary measure, the Naga City government ordered the re-disinfection of the entire Barangay Calauag where the deceased was a resident.

Most parts of Barangay Calauag are now under extreme community quarantine or lockdown. It means no person can enter or leave the barangay until the ECQ is lifted.

According to the City Management Incident Team (CMIT), checkpoints were placed in the following areas: Jacob St. (Liboton - Calauag Boundary); Capilihan St. (halfway); and Calauag St. Bagumbayan Sur (after the chapel).

Residents of Calauag are encouraged to stay at home and to monitor their temperature and health conditions.

The CMIT can be reached through 0917-847-3644 for any symptoms or manifestations of illness. This number is exclusive for the people of Calauag subjected to lockdown.

Health authorities advised Nagueños to continue to observe proper hygiene and sanitation and follow all precautionary measures to stem the spread of the pathogen.

PUI death in Albay

The 5-year-old girl from Albay died less than 24 hours after her swab test was taken. She was cremated on Sunday morning, April 5. Her family is now on self-isolation. Health authorities are also conducting contact tracing.

The girl had been in Manila, at the Philippine Heart Center, from March 6 to 8 for consultation for her heart surgery operation.

On March 13, she was coughing and was brought to BRTTH. She was given antibiotics before she was sent home.

As of Sunday, Bicol has recorded 11 COVID-19 cases, 4 of whom have already recovered. Of the remaining 7 cases, 5 are from Albay and 2 from Naga City.

Bicol has a total of 18 PUIs who are still waiting for results of their coronavirus tests. Of the figure, 11 are from Albay, 2 from Camarines Sur, 3 from Catanduanes, and one each from Masbate and Sorsogon. – Rappler.com