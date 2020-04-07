BASILAN, Philippines – Local officials of the small Maluso town in Basilan pledged to donate their salaries for the month of April in a bid to augment local fund in fighting the novel coronavirus disease.

Members of the Sangguniang Bayan conducted a special session Monday, April 6, to formalize the initiative that committed the salaries of the mayor, vice mayor, municipal councilors, and barangay officials.

Their combined salaries are worth P837,338, municipal administrator Rahman Sabito was quoted on The Philippine Star.

"Our commitment to help and serve our constituents especially the poorest of the poor should be in place, if only to cushion the effects of the ongoing crisis on their day to day activities”, said Mayor Hanie Bud.

A state of public health emergency was declared in Basilan province on March 22.

Maluso has 20 barangays and over 40,000 people. The local government has distributed food packs and relief goods, hygiene kits, and cash assistance to residents considered person under investigation (PUIs) and under monitoring (PUMs) for the disease.

The town recorded 3 PUIs and 114 PUMs for the disease since the outbreak. Out of this totals, only one PUI and 10 PUMs remain under monitoring as of Tuesday.

The others have completed the 14-day self-quarantine and showed no symptoms. – Rappler.com