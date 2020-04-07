MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday, April 7, reported 104 new cases of the coronavirus disease, bringing the total cases in the country to 3,764.

The DOH also reported 14 more patients died for a total of 177 fatalities.

Eleven new patients recovered from the virus, raising total recoveries to 84.

The Philippines recorded its first coronavirus case on January 30, a woman from Wuhan, China, who later recovered from the disease. The country had its first two locally-transmitted cases on March 6, when it had only 5 confirmed cases.

The DOH earlier said that the public can expect a spike in the number of cases due to the country’s expanded testing capacity. As of Monday, tests were conducted at full scale in 10 laboratories nationwide.



At least 69 other laboratories are being prepared to handle tests, said the DOH. (READ: Where are testing centers for coronavirus in PH?)



Health experts have estimated that the number of cases in the country may reach anywhere between 26,000 to 75,000. (READ: Ex-DOH chief: Actual number of virus cases could reach 75,000 in 2 weeks)

Heeding calls for mass testing, the government’s coronavirus task force mapped out the steps that it would undertake to increase COVID-19 testing in the country to 20,000 per day by April 27. This includes certifying more subnational laboratories to meet the target testing capacity.

On Tuesday morning, the government announced the extension of "enhanced community quarantine" or lockdown for the entire Luzon until April 30, from the original April 12. – Rappler.com

