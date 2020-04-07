AKLAN, Philippines – The Philippine Army said a soldier was killed in an attack in Lambuna town in Iloilo on Tuesday morning, April 7, while troops were conducting security patrol and coronavirus awareness drive.

The slain soldier, Private First Class Mark Nemis, belonged to the 301st "Bayanihan" Infantry Brigade based in Camp Hernandez in Dingle, Iloilo. He was only 24 years old.

Nemis was a resident of Madalag town in nearby Aklan province. He was survived by his wife Erica and daughter Anicah.

The Army said the communist New People's Army (NPA) was responsible for the attack in the remote village of Sitio Aguilan in Barangay Panuran.

Clashes reportedly erupted before 6 am on Tuesday and lasted about 20 minutes.

The Army also accused the NPA of extorting from the village residents.

Colonel Marion Sison, commander of the 301st Infantry Brigade said troops recovered an M16 long magazine, 5.56 ammunition, and a backpack containing documents with supposedly high-level intelligence value. – Rappler.com