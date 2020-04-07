MANILA, Philippines – Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla said the province is one step away from full accreditation to operate its own coronavirus test lab.

"Cavite will be the first province in Luzon to have its own PCR [and] DOH/RITM accredited testing laboratory," Remulla said in a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, April 7.

He said the province was working with the Department of Health and the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

"We are one step away from full accreditation," he said.

Remulla said there were 77 coronavirus cases in the province as of Tuesday.

Alfonso – 1 case

Bacoor – 24 cases

Carmona – 1 case

Cavite City – 1 case

Dasmariñas – 12 cases

Gen Trias – 4 cases

Indang – 1 case

Imus – 12 cases

Maragondon – 1 case

Mendez – 1 case

Naic – 4 cases

Noveleta – 3 cases

Silang – 3 cases

Tanza – 5 cases

Ternate – 1 case

General Mariano Alvarez – 1 case

Rosario – 2 cases

Remulla reminded Cavite residents to follow quarantine procedures. Positive cases were isolated and were not allowed to have visitors.

"Please be forewarned that once we identify the positive cases, they will be isolated and taken care of by the LGU’s.... This will be a very difficult and lonely experience," he said. – Rappler.com