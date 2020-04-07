Cavite 'one step away' from operating own coronavirus test lab – Remulla
MANILA, Philippines – Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla said the province is one step away from full accreditation to operate its own coronavirus test lab.
"Cavite will be the first province in Luzon to have its own PCR [and] DOH/RITM accredited testing laboratory," Remulla said in a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, April 7.
He said the province was working with the Department of Health and the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.
"We are one step away from full accreditation," he said.
Remulla said there were 77 coronavirus cases in the province as of Tuesday.
Alfonso – 1 case
Bacoor – 24 cases
Carmona – 1 case
Cavite City – 1 case
Dasmariñas – 12 cases
Gen Trias – 4 cases
Indang – 1 case
Imus – 12 cases
Maragondon – 1 case
Mendez – 1 case
Naic – 4 cases
Noveleta – 3 cases
Silang – 3 cases
Tanza – 5 cases
Ternate – 1 case
General Mariano Alvarez – 1 case
Rosario – 2 cases
Remulla reminded Cavite residents to follow quarantine procedures. Positive cases were isolated and were not allowed to have visitors.
"Please be forewarned that once we identify the positive cases, they will be isolated and taken care of by the LGU’s.... This will be a very difficult and lonely experience," he said. – Rappler.com