MANILA, Philippines – Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) moved to June 30 the deadline for filing of the 2019 Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) of government officials and employees.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 7, the CSC said the last day of filing SALNs was extended by 60 days from the annual April 30 deadline "in view of the declaration of a state of public health emergency in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The SALN shows a public official's wealth or net worth, which is computed by getting the total amount of his or her real and personal assets then subtracting the amount of his liabilities or debts.

The CSC also extended to August 31 the deadline for departments, agencies, and offices to submit accomplished SALN forms to appropriate repository agencies.

The commission also reminded all government workers to use the prescribed SALN forms.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines has 3,764 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 177 deaths and 84 recoveries. – Rappler.com