MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Tuesday, April 7, that 34 more Filipinos abroad tested positive for the coronavirus disease, raising the total number of cases to 569.

The DFA also reported 10 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 65.

Of the 569 cases, 346 were undergoing treatment. There were 25 Filipinos who recovered, bringing recoveries to 158.

The DFA said a majority of new cases and deaths were seen in the Americas, where 22 new cases and 8 deaths were recorded.

Cases were spread out across 36 countries.

Below is the breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

11 countries included

Total: 217

Undergoing treatment: 90

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 126

Deaths: 1

Europe

12 countries included

Total: 192

Undergoing treatment: 156

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 10

Deaths: 26

Middle East

10 countries included

Total: 61

Undergoing treatment: 56

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 2

Deaths: 3

Americas

3 countries included

Total: 99

Undergoing treatment: 44

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 20

Deaths: 35

Of the 569 cases, 273 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

The Philippines on Friday counted 3,764 coronavirus cases, including 177 deaths and 84 recoveries

The coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 73,000, while more than 1.3 million have been infected in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com