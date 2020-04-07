PAMPANGA, Philippines – Bulacan cops arrested 21 men on Monday, April 6, for holding illegal cockfight or "tupada" in Bulacan province in Central Luzon, violating physical distancing rules to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

The arrests were made after cops raided separate cockfighting events in Meycauyan City and Baliwag town. They seized 4 live and 3 dead fighting cocks, and a total of P3,600 bet money.

The Bulacan Provincial Police Office said they will be charged for engaging in illegal gambling and for violations of the enhanced community quarantine guidelines.

A cockfighting event in Davao City was linked to a cluster of coronavirus cases that has killed at least 11 people in the region.

Ten alleged drug traders were also arrested in 3 provinces of Central Luzon, according to regional police director Brigadier General Rhodel Sermonia.

They were arrested in sting operations conducted in Pampanga, Bulacan and Nueva Ecija on April 5 and April 6.

Sermonia said cops are making sure drug traders aren't taking advantage of government's focus on fighting coronavirus.

The 10 suspects are facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. – Rappler.com