ISABELA CITY, Philippines – A former vice mayor of Tipo-Tipo town in Basilan was shot dead Tuesday, April 7.

Musiddik Mande was killed by unidentified suspects on his way home at Barangay Sumagdang in Isabela City at 6 pm.

Police said that the former vice mayor sustained gunshot wounds in different parts of his body.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

Mande ran for Tipo-Tipo mayor but lost in the 2019 midterm elections. – Rappler.com