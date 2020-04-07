MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), along with private contractors, completed transforming the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Forum Tent as a health facility within 7 days, a few days ahead of its initial 10-day target.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 7, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said that the department worked with EEI Corporation and his family-led Vista Land Group for the task.

"With the DPWH-EEI-Villar Group Team working 24/7, we finished the job quickly ahead of the 10-day work programmed for [the] conversion of PICC Forum Tent," Villar said.

The PICC Forum Tent is now furnished with 294 patient cubicles, 6 nurses' stations, and 6 smart houses outside of the Forum building for the health workers.

The health facility will cater to patients with mild to moderate cases of coronavirus disease.

Villar said that the Philippine National Police (PNP) medical corps will be on top of the health service operations in the quarantine facility.

DPWH earlier announced its plan to convert convention and sports centers into health facilities. Aside from PICC, the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, World Trade Center, and other large-scale public buildings are being eyed as isolation sites.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Philippines has 3,764 coronavirus cases, 177 of whom have died. The government announced early Tuesday that the "enhanced community quarantine" or lockdown for the entire Luzon will be extended until April 30, from the original April 12. – Rappler.com