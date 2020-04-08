MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) on Tuesday, April 7, announced that it will shorten the second semester for school year 2019-2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In a memo from the ADMU Office of the Vice President, the university said that “for both graduating and non-graduating students, this School Year 2019-2020 will end on May 8, 2020.”

ADMU also announced that students will receive a refund amounting to P20,000 from tuition fees and 60% from lab fees.

The schoold administration appealed to students "who can afford it” to donate their refund or a portion of it to the Loyola Schools Emergency Fund or to the Ateneo Disaster Response and Management (DReaM).

“This is not a policy mandate. I understand the students will not be able to respond to respond to this appeal on their own. I would like to encourage them to discuss this matter with their parents or anyone else who has given them the privilege of financial support for their education,” said Maria Luz Vilches, ADMU Vice President for Loyola Schools.

On Tuesday morning, the government announced the extension of the Luzon lockdown until April 30, from the original April 12.

Passing Mark

The memo also said that eligible non-graduating students will receive passing (P) marks instead of letter grades for the second semester and will be automatically promoted to the next school year, including those on probation.

Graduating students, meanwhile, will also receive P marks but they have the option to request for letter grades.

Graduating students will be cleared for graduation under the following conditions:

They have passed all courses

They have been cleared of all the liabilities from all offices, including the office of the Student Discipline

They have processed the necessary clearance for graduation

ADMU also said that there will be no Dean's List for the second semester.

The announcement was shared on the Twitter account of ADMU’s official student publication, The Guidon.

JUST IN: The second semester of AY 2019-2020 has been shortened and will end on May 8. In a recently-released memo, the Office of the Vice President explained that eligible non-graduating students will receive a passing (P) mark instead of letter grades. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/NThx1IbQ4M — The GUIDON (@TheGUIDON) April 7, 2020

As of Tuesday, the Philippines has 3,764 cases of coronavirus, with 177 fatalities and 84 recoveries. – Rappler.com