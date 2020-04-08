MANILA, Philippines – The Angeles City government on Tuesday, April 7, started distributing cash assistance to residents affected by lockdown measures put in place to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr said the city government allocated P1,000 each to the city's 55,815 senior citizens, 5,000 persons with disabilities (PWDs), 12,000 tricyle drivers, 3,000 jeepney drivers, and 5,000 solo parents.

"It is just a small amount but it will help tide over our elderly residents,” Lazatin said.

The cash assistance was approved by the Sangguniang Panlungsod, which enacted a supplemental budget.

It is on top of the P5,000 cash assistance selected residents will receive from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) under the government's P200-billion Special Amelioration Program.

Angeles City set up payout centers where beneficiaries may get the P1,000 cash assistance, except for senior citizens who will receive the money in their homes.

“The financial assistance for senior citizens will be delivered house-to-house," said Lazatin.

Older people, along with people with pre-existing medical conditions, are more vulnerable to becoming severely ill from the coronavirus, experts said.

The city government has tapped the Federation of Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (FEDTODA) and jeepney drivers-members of Pangkalahatang Samahan ng mga Drayber sa Angeles City (PASADA) to ensure orderly distribution of the cash assistance.

The city government also allocated P10 million to fund special risk allowance for city health workers. – Rappler.com