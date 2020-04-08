MANILA, Philippines – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday, April 8, announced a P30.824 billion new allocation to help cities and municipalities fight the novel coronavirus disease.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said cities and municipalities will get a "one-time grant" equivalent to one month of their Internal Revenul Allotment.

It's called the "Bayanihan Grant to Cities and Municipalities," which was approved by the Office of the President.

"The national government understands the big challenge our local government units (LGUs) are facing as they respond to the needs of their constituents amid this pandemic," Año said in Filipino.

"Bayanihan Grant to Cities and Municipalities will allow our LGUs to expand their capacity to assist the most vulnerable," Año said.

The DILG statement said the grant should be used "solely for programs, projects and activities on COVID-19 such as relief goods for low-income and vulnerable households; procurement of personal protective equipment for frontline service providers, medicines and vitamins, hospital equipment and supplies; disinfectants and related equipment; and tents for temporary shelter of the homeless, among others."



Año said that the Bayanihan Grant was sourced from the discontinued projects of the some government agencies under Republic Act 11465 or FY 2020 General Appropriations Act. – Rappler.com