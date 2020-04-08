MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday, April 8, confirmed 106 new cases of the coronavirus disease, bringing the total cases in the country to 3,870.

The DOH also confirmed that 5 more patients died of COVID-19, placing the current death toll at 182.

Twelve more patients recovered from the virus – the highest number of recoveries reported in a single day – raising the total number of recoveries to 96.

Health experts have estimated that the number of cases in the country may reach anywhere between 26,000 to 75,000. (READ: Ex-DOH chief: Actual number of virus cases could reach 75,000 in 2 weeks)

As of Tuesday, there are at least 10 laboratories nationwide capable of conducting coronavirus tests. At least 69 labs are being prepared to fully handle tests, the DOH said.

Heeding calls for mass testing, the government’s coronavirus task force mapped out measures to increase COVID-19 testing in the country to 20,000 per day by April 27. This includes certifying more subnational laboratories to meet the target testing capacity.

The DOH, however, said that mass testing would still be for patients under investigation and monitoring for possible infection with symptoms and high-risk patients such as health workers, pregnant women, and those with other medical conditions, such as cancer and diabetes.

Other medical experts, including Dr Minguita Padilla of the University of the Philippines College of Medicine, urged the DOH to use rapid antibody testing to expedite the monitoring of coronavirus cases in the Philippines.

On Tuesday morning, the government announced the extension of the Luzon lockdown until April 30, from the original April 12, to stem the spread of the virus.

The new virus has infected more than 1.4 million of the global population, with over 82,000 deaths and 300,000 recoveries. – Rappler.com